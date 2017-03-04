Walking for a cause: Blake’s Battle

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Topeka family is hoping a fundraiser can make a difference in their son’s life. Many people were in the walk for Blake’s fight – a walk to support a boy battling leukemia.

Blake Cazier isn’t your ordinary 2-year-old boy.

“His smile and his go getter attitude, it just, it just brings you in and you can’t help but love that kid,” Chris Cazier, Blake’s father said.

15 months ago he was diagnosed with leukemia.

“It was tough to swallow nobody likes to hear that your child is sick and especially with a devastating disease like cancer,” Cazier said.

While he is receiving treatment – his family and hundreds of people walked at Hayden High School Saturday. All wearing orange shirts – saying Team Blake. Orange for leukemia awareness. All in an effort to raise money for one boy fighting for his life.

“I have known this family for years, I have got a daughter that will be three in July so it touched my heart as well,” Jennifer Bonham, a family friend said. “I couldn’t imagine being in her situation and I want to support them as much as possibly can so that’s why we put this walk on.”

Hundreds of people – some may not have even known him still came out to support the 2 year old in his toughest battle.

“It’s pretty incredible to be able to see a community come together like that,” Cazier said. A lot of these people have never met Blake.”

Yet more than 500 people raised money to help a family and a little fighter.

“Blake’s a very special kid and for him to be able to bring the good out in all these people and bring the community together and it makes a father very proud of his son,” Cazier said.

People raised more than $17,000 to help the family pay medical bills.