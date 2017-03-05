1 dead, multiple injured in Topeka shooting

KSNT Published: Updated:
shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and four others injured early Sunday morning.

Officers on scene told KSNT News they responded to reports of a shooting near 23rd and Bellview Avenue just after midnight. They say three victims were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Police say they then got another call about two more victims found near the Reser’s Plant on 6th Street. Those victims were also taken to the hospital, where one later died from their injuries.

Officials are not sure what led to the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.

KSNT News will bring you more details as they become available.

