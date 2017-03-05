Crews respond to intentionally set house fire in Central Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Fire crews responded to an intentionally set house fire at 1525 SW Washburn Avenue Sunday night, just a little ways from the Washburn University campus.

SW Washburn is blocked while crews battle the blaze. It's at the intersection of 16th and Washburn. pic.twitter.com/yzikKVt96P — Tom Weineck (@TomKSNT) March 6, 2017

According to dispatch foam was used to put out part of the blaze. When fighting the fire, firefighters protected the homes next door to the house on fire. Fire officials say nobody was inside at the time of the fire.

House fire on SW Washburn a block or two away from Washburn University. Neighbors told me the house was abandoned. pic.twitter.com/9I4luuDcK1 — Tom Weineck (@TomKSNT) March 6, 2017

The Topeka Fire Department says there was $28,260 in loss. There were no contents inside the home. The Topeka Police Department, Kansas Gas Service, Westar Energy and the Kansas Chapter of the American Red Cross all responded to the scene.