Crews respond to intentionally set house fire in Central Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Fire crews responded to an intentionally set house fire at 1525 SW Washburn Avenue Sunday night, just a little ways from the Washburn University campus.
According to dispatch foam was used to put out part of the blaze. When fighting the fire, firefighters protected the homes next door to the house on fire. Fire officials say nobody was inside at the time of the fire.
The Topeka Fire Department says there was $28,260 in loss. There were no contents inside the home. The Topeka Police Department, Kansas Gas Service, Westar Energy and the Kansas Chapter of the American Red Cross all responded to the scene.