Emporia State beats UCO to claim 5th straight MIAA tournament title



KANSAS CITY (ESU ATHLETICS) – The #8 Lady Hornets used an 8-0 run at the end of the third quarter and start of the fourth to take the lead, then closed the game on a 10-0 run in the fourth quarter to secure their fifth straight MIAA Tournament Championship with a 62-54 win over #25 Central Oklahoma on Sunday afternoon.

Although Emporia State scored the first points of the game on a three-pointer from Kyrstie Miller, the Bronchos would lead the majority of the first period. A layup by Shelby Baker with 23 seconds left pulled the Lady Hornets to within 14-13 at the end of the first.

Neither team took more than a two point lead in the second quarter. Jacee Kramer had a steal and score with 2:43 left to give the Lady Hornets a 24-22 lead. Olivia Mason drilled a deep three-pointer at the shot clock buzzer with 1:35 left to give the Bronchos a 25-24 lead at the break. In the previous four tournament championships, the Lady Hornets had never trailed at the break and had an average lead of over seven points.

The Bronchos scored the first six points of the third quarter and led by eight at 37-29 with 6:08 left in the period. The Lady Hornets went on a 6-0 run with points from Shelby Baker, Morgan Laudan and Megan Holloway to pull within 37-35 with 4:15 left in the quarter. A Blake Blessington three-pointer pushed the Broncho lead to 43-37 with 2:36 left but the Lady Hornets scored the final six points of the period to even things at 43 headed into the fourth quarter.

Tournament Most Outstanding Player Kathryn Flott gave Emporia State it’s first lead of the second half with a layup at the 8:38 mark of the fourth quarter. The teams traded scores over the next several minutes as Melinda Murillo hit a three with 5:20 left to give Central Oklahoma a 52-51 lead. Jacee Kramer scored the next seven points of the game on a jumper, a three-pointer and her MIAA Tournament record setting 12th and 13th straight free throws to give Emporia State a 58-52 lead with 2:28 left. Flott converted an old-fashioned three-point play with 1:53 left to complete the 10-0 run and give the Lady Hornets a 61-52 lead.

Moten had 15 points and seven rebounds as she earned a spot on the All-Tournament team for the third straight year. Kramer joined her in double figures with 13 points. Flott has six points and 16 rebounds as she earned tournament Most Outstanding Player honors for the second straight year. The Lady Hornets dominated on the glass, outrebounding the Bronchos 50-32 and outscoring them 17-7 on second chance points.

With the win the Lady Hornets earn the MIAA’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament and are a likely #1 seed in the Central Region. They will learn their post season fate during the NCAA Division II Selection Show on Sunday night at 9 p.m. on ncaa.com

NOTES

Flott finished her career with an MIAA record 106 rebounds in 12 tournament games. Her 41 rebounds in this year’s tournament are second to former Lady Hornet Alli Volkens 47 in the 2011 tournament.

Moten finished her career as the third leading scorer in MIAA Tournament history with 172 points in 12 tournament games. She trails former Washburn Lady Blue Shelley Foster (213 from 1992-95) and former Lady Hornet Emily Bloss (204 from 1998-01) on the tourney career list

Flott, Moten and Megan Holloway joined nine other players with a career record 12 games played in MIAA Tournament competition.

The Lady Hornets are the first team to win five straight MIAA Tournament Championships and their 15 straight wins in tournament play are an MIAA record.

Emporia State is now 43-13 (.768) all-time in MIAA Tournament games, with a 9-5 record in 14 championship game appearances.

This was the 30th MIAA Tournament game between nationally ranked teams. Emporia State has been involved in 14 of those games with a 9-5 record including wins in their last seven top 25 MIAA Tournament matchups.