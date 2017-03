TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Fire crews responed to a house fire at 1525 SW Washburn Avenue Sunday night, just a little ways from Washburn University campus.

SW Washburn is blocked while crews battle the blaze. It's at the intersection of 16th and Washburn. pic.twitter.com/yzikKVt96P — Tom Weineck (@TomKSNT) March 6, 2017

According to dispatch foam was used to put out part of the blaze. There is no word on if anybody was inside at the time of the fire.

House fire on SW Washburn a block or two away from Washburn University. Neighbors told me the house was abandoned. pic.twitter.com/9I4luuDcK1 — Tom Weineck (@TomKSNT) March 6, 2017

This is a developing story that we will update as we learn more.