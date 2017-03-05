MHK mayor talks hate crimes with Brownback

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Manhattan Mayor, Usha Reddi recently made her way from Manhattan to the capital city to meet with governor Brownback.

The pairs topic of discussion? Hate crimes. Specifically one surrounding an Olathe bar shooting that killed an Indian man.

Roughly 15 leaders, Reddi included, made the trek to the statehouse last week. of their meeting. Reddi said, “some of the things we discussed were first of all that he needs to just come out and say that this was a hate crime…Kansas is not that and you know we aren’t flawless…but it is still a great place to live.”

The meeting has been described as a positive step.

Mayor Reddi said as an Indian woman, the shooting felt personal – “even though it was personal…i still understand i represent 58, 000 people in manhattan kansas and we want to make sure everybody is feeling safe.”

Making sure the people of her town feel safe was one of the mayor’s goals in communicating with K-State president, Richard Myers to make sure international students who live in the Little Apple, know they belong to a community that cares about them.