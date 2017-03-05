Neighbors are rattled after shooting that kills one

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – People living in an East Topeka neighborhood are picking up the pieces. People in the neighborhood couldn’t believe something like this would happen right in front of where they live.

People who live near the intersection of 23rd and Bellview in East Topeka. It is just down the road from Highland Park High School are concerned after a shooting that took place last night in their neighborhood.

“It’s scary, I wish people thought about people that are not even involved,” Charla Thomas, a mother living in front of where the shooting happened said.

“It should have never happened,” Fulton Hawkins, whose home was damaged said. “I thought it never would have happened here at this end of highland park but since it did, I know I am not safe.”

One mother living in the neighborhood says her friend's truck was hit. She also says this shooting is concerning. pic.twitter.com/xJLV6LhLjc — Tom Weineck (@TomKSNT) March 5, 2017

The aftermath of last night's shooting that took the life of an 18 year old girl & injured 4 others. What witnesses are saying tonight @9. pic.twitter.com/LqTtPGcWJL — Tom Weineck (@TomKSNT) March 5, 2017

The sound of gunfire gave flashbacks for the Vietnam War Veteran Fulton Hawkins.

“It took me back to the Vietnam War,” Hawkins said. “This reminded me of a battlefield.”

“It was like I was still in Nam in a war fighting a war and I didn’t know who the enemies were,” Hawkins continued.

Usually, Hawkins sits in the chair in the kitchen but Saturday night – he wasn’t sitting there and a bullet went through his wall just feet from where he sits.

“i seen the hole in the wall the first thing that came to my mind was okay you in a war where is your weapons at?” Hawkins said.

His home wasn’t the only thing damaged – a truck sitting down the road was. The windshield had 2 bullet holes – the hood was hit by one – the drivers’ side window shattered – and a tire flat after being hit by another. This truck was sitting right in front of Charla Thomas’ home – where she has her 9-month-old baby girl sleeping inside.

“I couldn’t imagine if something happened to her,” Thomas said.

Both said they are hopeful that someone is caught.

“I hope whoever shot them be caught, justice will prevail.” Hawkins said.