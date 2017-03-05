Slight risk of severe weather for some eastern counties on Monday

Areas of patchy drizzle and a few spotty rain showers are possible for tonight, lasting through tomorrow morning. However, this is not the threat for strong to severe thunderstorms. That potential moves in for Monday afternoon into the evening.

The morning will start off mainly cloudy, with some of the cloud cover breaking apart during the later portion of the morning into the start of the afternoon. However, that period of some sunshine will help create some instability that could help fuel some thunderstorms to pop later on.

Regardless, showers and storms are expected to develop as a cold front pushes through the region. Models are picking up on some individual, discrete cells forming as early as 1 to 3 pm Monday afternoon. This initial development looks to happen closer to the central portion of northeast Kansas. Some western areas, like Concordia, are on the lower end in terms of seeing any storms, as opposed to our eastern counties.

As these showers and storms move east, it’s anticipated that they’ll eventually form into a more solid line of showers and storms. That’s when the threat of strong straight-line winds comes into play. Hail is also a threat, but a tornado or two cannot be entirely ruled out, either.

This is a quick moving system, as it’ll race east into Missouri between 7 and 9 pm tomorrow evening. But as these storms get closer to Missouri, that’s when they’re expected to gain more strength. The peak intensity of this line of showers and storms looks to happen after they cross into Missouri. With that in mind, the best chance for severe weather will be our eastern counties, and even more so for southeast Kansas.

We’ll continue to monitor this potential for severe weather, right here on KSNT News!