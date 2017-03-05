Still Mild & Windy But Cloudy for Sunday

Clouds have been rolling in to Northeast Kansas since the late night into the early morning hours. They will stick around throughout the day. The cloud cover will keep the temperatures from reaching the 70 degree mark today but it still will be on the mild side with high temperatures going into the middle to upper 60s. The cloud cover will try to clear out in our western counties. They could be able to reach up to 70 degrees if they see that additional sunshine.

Winds will remain out of the south and it still will be on the windy side. Sustained winds will range from 20 to 25 mph, but gusts exceeding 30 to 35 mph are possible.

A mix of sun and clouds is anticipated for Monday, with a few pop up showers possible during the overnight hours into the early morning hours. Otherwise, the best chance of rain comes Monday afternoon as our next cold front pushes through. That front could trigger a line of showers and storms to develop. Right now the best chance for some strong to severe storms will be just to the east and south of us. This is something we’ll be keeping our eyes on as we go into the next 24 to 26 hours.

That cold front will keep things breezy for Tuesday, but also slightly cooler with highs around 60 degrees. The rest of the week is looking to be dry and warm once again with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s with plenty of sunshine. We may have a chance of rain back in the forecast next weekend.

Stay tuned!

-KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Vanessa Alonso