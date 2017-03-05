Suspect arrested after Saturday night stabbing in Emporia

By Published:
stabbing, knife, police tape, arrest (KSNT Library)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A suspect is in custody today after a reported stabbing happened in Emporia Saturday night.

According to The Emporia Gazette, Emporia Police Sergeant Lisa Sage said Charles Catt, 34, of Emporia, is in custody and being held on suspicion of aggravated battery. The victim has been identified as 31-year-old Bobby MacLachlan, also of Emporia.

MacLachlan was treated and released from Newman Regional Health.

Just after 11 p.m., police were notified of a possible stabbing at 318 W. Fourth Ave. in Emporia.

The Emporia Gazette says that scanner traffic indicated the patient was awake, breathing and alert but had suffered six stab wounds — one to the neck and wrist along with four to the back. First-responders on the scene indicated the attack was carried out with a pocket knife.

The patient was taken to Newman Regional Health with what first-responders describe as non-emergent injuries.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update you on ksnt.com as we learn more information.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s