Suspect arrested after Saturday night stabbing in Emporia

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A suspect is in custody today after a reported stabbing happened in Emporia Saturday night.

According to The Emporia Gazette, Emporia Police Sergeant Lisa Sage said Charles Catt, 34, of Emporia, is in custody and being held on suspicion of aggravated battery. The victim has been identified as 31-year-old Bobby MacLachlan, also of Emporia.

MacLachlan was treated and released from Newman Regional Health.

Just after 11 p.m., police were notified of a possible stabbing at 318 W. Fourth Ave. in Emporia.

The Emporia Gazette says that scanner traffic indicated the patient was awake, breathing and alert but had suffered six stab wounds — one to the neck and wrist along with four to the back. First-responders on the scene indicated the attack was carried out with a pocket knife.

The patient was taken to Newman Regional Health with what first-responders describe as non-emergent injuries.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update you on ksnt.com as we learn more information.