1 person taken to hospital following crash in south Topeka

Published:
A 3 car crash sent one person to the hospital in Topeka Monday March 6, 2017. (KSNT Photo/Alec Gartner)
A 3 car crash sent one person to the hospital in Topeka Monday March 6, 2017. (KSNT Photo/Alec Gartner)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Emergency crews responded to a 3-vehicle crash Monday morning in south Topeka just before 8:00.

The accident happened at the intersection of Topeka Boulevard and Kansas Avenue near the I-470 ramp.

Officials on scene tell KSNT News that at least one person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

The crash scene was cleared just after 8:30 a.m.

KSNT News will continue to update this story as additional information becomes available.

 

