1 person taken to hospital following crash in south Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Emergency crews responded to a 3-vehicle crash Monday morning in south Topeka just before 8:00.

The accident happened at the intersection of Topeka Boulevard and Kansas Avenue near the I-470 ramp.

Officials on scene tell KSNT News that at least one person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

The crash scene was cleared just after 8:30 a.m.

