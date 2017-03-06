1 person taken to hospital following crash in south Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Emergency crews responded to a 3-vehicle crash Monday morning in south Topeka just before 8:00.
The accident happened at the intersection of Topeka Boulevard and Kansas Avenue near the I-470 ramp.
Officials on scene tell KSNT News that at least one person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.
The crash scene was cleared just after 8:30 a.m.
KSNT News will continue to update this story as additional information becomes available.