Handcuffed man escapes from police, gets hit by car

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man made a series of bad moves starting with allegedly hitting a woman in front of an officer and it ended with him being hit by a car.

An Albuquerque Police officer says he spotted 42-year-old Henry Grier hit a woman in the face twice.

It happened Saturday at a bus stop near Central and Texas.

Grier told police he would rather hop in traffic than be arrested. So, with handcuffs on he was able to get away from the officer and ran onto Central where he was hit by a car.

Police were able to catch up with Grier and placed him under arrest

Grier suffered minor injuries and now faces several charges.