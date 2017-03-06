Investigation findings on indicted Wichita doctor released

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Prosecutors in an ongoing criminal case have released findings from an in-depth investigation on an indicted Wichita doctor accused of over-prescribing controlled pain medication.

The Wichita Eagle reports the 18 pages of investigative findings on 55-year-old Steven Henson were filed this past week in federal court. Prosecutors charged Henson in January 2016 with conspiring to distribute prescription drugs outside his medical practice and unlawfully distributing oxycodone, methadone and alprazolam. He has pleaded not guilty, however three of his co-defendants have pleaded guilty.

Within a month of the charges, Henson’s medical license was suspended by a state board.

Investigators collected reports of Henson giving pain-med prescriptions for $300 in cash at the time. A man died of a pain-med overdose after receiving a prescription from the doctor.

Henson’s attorney Kurt Kerns says the doctor’s prescriptions were legal.

