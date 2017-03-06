Jerry Sandusky transferred to a medium-security prison

The Associated Press
FILE - In this Oct. 29, 2015, file photo, former Penn State University assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky arrives at the Centre County Courthouse for an appeal hearing in Bellefonte, Pa. The university’s audited financial statements dated Oct. 30, 2015, for the year that ended June 30, show that Penn State settled with six more of Sandusky's victims or accusers for $33.2 million in new payments over claims. According to the audit, that puts the school’s total payout at nearly $93 million. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
SOMERSET, Pa. (AP) — Former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky has been moved from a maximum-security prison to a medium-security facility in western Pennsylvania.

State prison officials say the 73-year-old was initially assigned to the State Correctional Institution-Greene because he was considered to be vulnerable given the nature of his child-sex abuse conviction, and his high profile.

But Sandusky has since been moved to SCI-Somerset, a medium-security prison about 70 miles southeast of Pittsburgh. That prison houses about 2,400 inmates.

Department of Corrections spokeswoman Amy Worden says it’s not uncommon for inmates to be transferred, without offering an explanation.

Sandusky is serving 30 to 60 years in prison for his 2012 conviction on charges he molested several boys he met through The Second Mile, a charity he founded.