Leavenworth man sentenced for distributing child porn

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Leavenworth man who bragged on the Internet about sexually abusing a 4-year-old girl was sentenced Monday to 20 years in federal prison for distributing child pornography.

Joshua Grimm, 33, Leavenworth, pleaded guilty to one count of distributing child pornography.

At sentencing, a prosecutor said the investigation started in June 2016 when Grimm began communicating with a detective in Arizona who was working undercover. In a chatroom conversation, Grimm told the detective Grimm had sexually abused a 4-year-old-girl and he sent a photo of the girl. At the time, child molestation charges were pending against Grimm. Grimm told the detective he had “thought about kidnapping a young girl from a park or busy store.”