Minimal damage surrounding Topeka reported after severe weather

TOPEKA, Kan (KSNT) – Counties surrounding Topeka are reporting minimal damage after severe weather swept through the area. The city of Topeka said there has been no major damage reported in the city.

Jackson County is reporting damage to trees in the southern portions of the county.

Jefferson County Emergency Management reports a small power outage in the city of Williamstown. Westar Energy is reportedly on the scene, working to restore power.

Lyon County Emergency Management reports down utility poles and trees, but no major damage.

Douglas, Osage and Pottawatomie County report no major damages. Pea to quarter sized hail reported throughout Northeast Kansas.