Second defendant settles in Douglas County inmate death

By Published:

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A second defendant in the ongoing civil lawsuit regarding a Douglas County Jail inmate’s death has settled.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports the confidential settlement offer by Dr. Dennis Sale was approved Thursday. Sale worked at the jail that Rachel Hammers died in.

Joe Harvey, Hammers’ father, filed a wrongful death lawsuit in federal court in April 2015 seeking more than $1.3 million from the county. Harvey said his daughter’s death was needless, painful and preventable.

The cause of Hammers’ death remains in dispute.

Another defendant, the county Visiting Nurses Association, offered a confidential settlement to Harvey in late 2016. Sale and the association provided medical services to the jail until July 2016.

The association’s settlement was also approved Thursday.

Douglas County officials declined to comment on the lawsuit, but deny Harvey’s claims in court filings.

