Severe weather awareness week begins in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Keeping Kansans safe and prepared is the goal of severe weather awareness week.

Monday marked the beginning of the preparedness event, announced by governor Brownback in January.

Over the course of the week, the National Weather Service will educate the public on being aware and prepared, handling tornadoes, staying safe during flooding, and how thunderstorms and lightning can take a dangerous turn.

The government agency will use their website and social media to spread awareness.

A statewide test of outdoor sirens will take place on March 7 at 10:00 a.m.

 

 

