Strong wind topples semi trucks in northwest Kansas

Trooper Todd tweeted this photo of a semi blown over near K-23 and I-70. (Courtesy Kansas Highway Patrol)

COLBY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol reports high wind in western Kansas is causing problems along I-70.

At least four semi truck trailers have been blown over between Colby and Grainfield.

The highway patrol says blowing dust is also causing reduced visibility in the area.

The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning for a large section of western Kansas. A warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring.

A Blowing Dust Advisory means that blowing dust will restrict visibilities. Travelers are urged to use caution.

