Car chase in Topeka leads to an arrest

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka police ended a high speed chase near Southwest 21st street and Medford.

The chase started about 8:30 p.m. this evening, police say the driver was in a truck that was reported stolen. When police tried to stop him, the driver took off. The Kansas Highway Patrol was able to get the truck to get it to stop.

The suspect has been identified as Tommy Lee Kleiner, 38. They say they have been looking for Kleiner who is the suspect in several car thefts.

We will give more updates as they become available.