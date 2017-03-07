Drier skies following a night of severe storms

We’re tracking calmer weather across Northeast Kansas today. After an evening filled with severe storms, we’re left with eerily clear skies. The winds will be back today, though. Expect a gusty west wind reaching 40 mph at times today. Dry weather, above average temperatures, high winds…yes, the danger for uncontrollable fires is extremely high today. Scheduled burning is NOT advised – even the smallest fires can quickly get out of control today.

Yesterday’s RECORD HIGH of 80° got seemingly lost in the severe weather shuffle. Temperatures will NOT be nearly that warm today, but they’ll still remain above average! In fact, temps will clock in a solid 20° cooler than that today. But, context is everything and our average high temperature for this time of the year is 52° – expect highs around 60° today. We’re still tracking a gradual warm-up through Thursday. Highs will slowly warm into the 70s throughout this stretch, before another springtime cold front slices through Northeast Kansas. We’ll watch temps drop into the 30s by Friday morning – whoa! As for the weekend, well, it’s looking a bit more seasonal (and dare we say chilly). Daytime temperatures won’t be much warmer than the 30s and 40s. Don’t you just love March in Kansas?

You might already be wondering when our next chance for rain is expected. A couple isolated thunderstorms are possible on Thursday afternoon, but a much more significant rain (and possibly snow) event is waiting for Saturday to arrive. Computer models seem locked in on what looks like a wash-out on Saturday. Rounds of rain will move through our neck of the woods with temps in the 30s and 40s. That means a few wet snowflakes MIGHT mix with a chilly springtime rain. Saturday will easily be the coldest day of the week, with highs only topping out around 45°. There’s a lot going on this weekend too. For example, Topeka has it’s annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Saturday. We’ll continue fine-tuning the extended forecast in the coming days, but start thinking of back-up plans for the weekend. And maybe that ‘plan B’ consists of packing the rain gear for the parade or outdoor sports games. Stay tuned.

Have a great day!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert