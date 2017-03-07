Fire forces evacuations again in Hutchinson

KSN Published:

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – A fire has flared up in the Highlands area in Hutchinson. Reno County Emergency Management reports the fire is on the east side of the Highlands.

Reno County Emergency Management is asking residents to evacuate in the following areas.

  • Monroe to K-61 from 95th Ave. to 30th Ave.
  • Monroe to K-61 from 108th Ave. to 30th Ave.
  • 108th Ave to the Hutchinson city limits, from Plum Street to Lorraine Street

Officials are telling people to proceed to evacuation shelter at 4501 W. 4th.

