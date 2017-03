TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Topeka family is suffering the loss of their dog Tuesday morning after their home caught on fire.

Firefighters responded to a call just after 10:30 Monday night located at 1932 SW Van Buren St.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire and tell KSNT News the rest of the family made it out safely.

Investigators believe the fire caused an estimated $20,000 in damages.