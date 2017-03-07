Kansas bill would allow first responders to use lifesaving medication to combat overdoses



TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A bill making its way through the statehouse aims to combat opioid overdose deaths in Kansas, amid a national epidemic.

The bill was passed unanimously by the House and is expected to get final approval from the Senate.

The bill would allow first responders, including firefighters and police, to administer a lifesaving drug that counteracts opioid overdoses: Naloxone.

As of right now, only an advanced EMT or paramedics are allowed to administer it.

From 2013 to 2015, Kansas saw about 330 overdose deaths per year.

Kansas is one of three states that doesn’t allow first responders to administer the medication.