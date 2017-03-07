Kansas lawmakers consider hiking tobacco taxes in budget fix

By Published:

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas legislators are considering whether to increase tobacco taxes as part of a broader package for fixing the state budget and raising new dollars for public schools.

The Senate planned to debate a bill Tuesday that contains Republican Gov. Sam Brownback’s proposals to raise taxes on cigarettes, other tobacco products, liquor, wine and beer. The bill also would increase annual filing fees for businesses.

Top Senate Republicans do not believe Brownback’s proposals have much support. But Majority Leader Jim Denning said higher tobacco taxes could be the exception.

Lawmakers so far have been focused on raising income taxes to close projected budget shortfalls totaling more than $1 billion through June 2019.

Also the Kansas Supreme Court ruled last week that the state isn’t spending enough money on its public schools.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s