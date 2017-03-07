Kansas Lottery celebrating 30 years

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Lottery is celebrating 30 years in the sunflower state.

Lottery staff and government officials were at the Kansas Statehouse to take part in all kinds of fun games and raffles. They also announced that November 12, 2017 will be proclaimed as “Kansas Lottery Day.”

Lottery workers throughout the 30 years were honored during the event. The Kansas Lottery’s First Director Larry Montgomery says the popularity keeps getting bigger and bigger.

“But you know the thing that people like the most is that they are receiving more winning than they ever anticipated they would and that is what keeps it growing.”

Over the years, the Lottery has sold more than $5.4 billion worth of products, and awarded three billion to customers while the state has grossed more than $1.6 billions of revenue.