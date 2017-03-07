Kansas Senate’s top leader criticizes GOP governor on taxes

By Published:
Kansas Senate President Susan Wagle, R-Wichita, answers questions from reporters about a new campaign platform unveiled by GOP senators and Senate candidates, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Wagle says voters are angry about state government but she and fellow Republicans aren’t publicly breaking with GOP Gov. Sam Brownback. (AP Photo/John Hanna)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Senate’s top Republican is criticizing GOP Gov. Sam Brownback for failing to offer new proposals for raising taxes to fix the state budget.

Senate President Susan Wagle of Wichita said Tuesday Brownback is refusing to provide solutions to the state’s budget problems.

Wagle made her comments ahead of a debate on a bill containing proposals from Brownback to raise tobacco and liquor taxes and annual business filing fees.

The Senate was expected to reject most or all of Brownback’s proposals. Wagle said lawmakers want Brownback to outline new ideas.

The bill would only partially close projected shortfalls totaling more than $1 billion through June 2019. Lawmakers last month passed a bill to boost income taxes but Brownback vetoed it.

Brownback’s office did not immediately respond to Wagle’s comments.

 

