Livestock group presses relief bid in wake of wildfires

Cattle graze by a wildfire near Protection, Kan., early Tuesday, March 7, 2017. Grass fires fanned by gusting winds scorched swaths of Kansas grassland Monday, forcing the evacuations of several towns and the closure of some roads. (Bo Rader/The Wichita Eagle via AP)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – The Kansas Livestock Association is launching a relief effort for ranchers affected by wildfires that have scorched hundreds of square miles of land in the state.

The group said Tuesday it is accepting donations of feed, fencing supplies and cash for the ranchers who’ve lost fencing, forage resources, harvested feed and an undetermined number of cattle in the blazes.

The association says ranch homes and outbuildings also were among the losses.

Donations may be made by contacting the association, with cash contributions payout through the Kansas Livestock Foundation, the association’s charitable arm.

 

