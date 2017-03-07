Man recalls tornado experience

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – A man traveling home caught more than he bargained for, he came face to face with a tornado on his way home.

“I was driving home and had to stop and back up,” Joesph Pacheco, who saw the tornado said. “Because I saw what looked to be a tornado in very small one but it touched down.

A scary sight for a man driving home from St. Marys to Paxico.

“I didn’t want to go through it so I let it go back and then finally got to the camp right after that passed and it hailed a little and it was a little windy but nothing really bad,” Pacheco said.

He told KSNT News this was not his first tornado, but the close encounter was not something he would want to experience again.

Also got this cool photo for lightening crashing down in the storm earlier today. #kswx #tornadowarning pic.twitter.com/WgP43j9my2 — Tom Weineck (@TomKSNT) March 7, 2017