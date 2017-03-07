Police attempting to ID Lawrence bank robbery suspect

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – Lawrence police are working to identify a suspect involved in a bank robbery Monday.

The Lawrence Police Department says the suspect was involved in an aggravated robbery at the U.S. Bank on March 6. The bank is located at 1807 West 23rd Street and police were called to the bank shortly after 3:45 Monday afternoon.

Police say that a man entered the bank, displayed a weapon, and demanded cash. The suspect fled on foot southbound near Ridge Court.

No one was injured in the incident. The suspect left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, please call Lawrence Police Department 785-832-7501.

Can you identify this (alleged) criminal? If you can, call 785-832-7501. He is wanted for the robbery of US Bank yesterday. pic.twitter.com/bVWJFGH9In — Lawrence Police (@LawrenceKS_PD) March 7, 2017