Practicing tornado safety

Published: Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – As part of Severe Weather Awareness Week, the National Weather Service is focusing on tornado safety for Tuesday March 7, 2017.

As part of this, storm sirens were tested Tuesday morning.

The National Weather Service encouraged everyone to participate in the drill by practicing seeking secure, safe shelter from a tornado.  This test was broadcast over NOAA ALL Hazards Weather Radio and KSNT-TV, KTKA-TV, KTMJ-TV and the Northeast Kansas CW.

Area residents, businesses, and schools were urged to treat the drill as if it were an actual tornado warning.

Wednesday will focus on flood awareness.

Thursday will focus on thunderstorms, along with lightning and the threats both bring with them that you might not think about.

