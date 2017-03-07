Topeka boy passes away after 15 month battle with cancer

KSNT News Published:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Topeka family is mourning the loss of their son who had been battling leukemia for the last 15 months.

According to a post from the family on the Facebook page “Team Blake,” 2-year-old Blake Cazier passed away a little before noon.

His family says he passed peacefully in his mother’s arms with his father holding him tight. They are asking for everyone to keep them in their thoughts and prayers.

“Our hearts are shattered into a million pieces but we are at peace that he is free of pain. No more ouchies. No more being locked in hospitals. He is free forever. Mommy and daddy love you so much Blakey and you are our biggest hero.”

 

