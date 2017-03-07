Westar Energy restoring power

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Good news for those who lost power, there’s a light at the end of the tunnel. Westar Energy workers are finishing up restoring power to dozens of people who were left in the dark. Power went out to homes around 6 pm Monday, March 6, 2017. Outages occurred throughout Topeka with a planned restoration time of 8:30 am on Tuesday, March 7, 2017. However, Westar Energy workers said most people should see their power back on even earlier.

Click here to check on updates on power outages in your area.