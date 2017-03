Nakia Burrise an American singer and actress known for her role as Tanya Sloan, first appearing in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers as the then Yellow Zeo Ranger and later, the first Yellow Turbo Ranger on the television series Power Rangers Zeo and Power Rangers Turbo from 1996 to 1997.

Considered to be one of the most popular Power Rangers of all, Nakia is excited to meet her TopCon fans and power them up with her mighty personality.