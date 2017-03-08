Attack on military hospital in Afghan capital kills 30

The Associated Press Published:
A Police soldier stands guard near the biggest military hospital after the clash started between insurgent fighters and army soldiers at the gate of the hospital, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, March 8, 2017. Gunmen stormed a military hospital Wednesday in a neighborhood in the Afghan capital that is also home to a number of embassies. (AP Photos/Massoud Hossaini)

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghanistan’s Defense Ministry says an attack on a military hospital in the capital has killed more than 30 people.

An Islamic State affiliate claimed Wednesday’s attack on the hospital in Kabul’s heavily guarded diplomatic quarter, which set off clashes that lasted for several hours.

Gen. Dawlat Waziri, a Defense Ministry spokesman, says there were “more than 30 killed and more than 50 wounded” in the attack.

He says security forces have taken full control of the facility and that the fighting is over.

