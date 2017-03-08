Authorities investigating after body found in burning vehicle at Clinton Lake

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found inside a burning vehicle Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office says deputies were dispatched just before noon on Tuesday to Clinton Lake at the Rockhaven Campground located at 1046 E700 Road for a car fire. Deputies on scene did find a vehicle on fire inside the campground area. Once the fire was extinguished, a body was discovered inside.

The sheriff’s office says they will not release further information at this time as this is an active death investigation.