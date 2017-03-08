Clear skies tonight, snow possible by Saturday

What we’re tracking:

Warm Weather Thursday

Much cooler Friday

Winter Weather Expected Saturday

With a clear sky and light wind, temperatures will fall back into the lower 40s and a few upper 30s by morning.

Highs will top out in the lower to middle 70s on Thursday before a cold front moves our way. A slight chance for an evening thunderstorm as the front slides through for areas southeast of the Kansas Turnpike.

With cooler winds out of the northeast on Friday, temperatures will only make it into the middle to upper 40s. Even colder by Saturday as rounds of snow, sleet and some rain will impact the area. The possibility is there for some snow/sleet accumulations over the northeastern half of the area by midday Saturday.

– KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller