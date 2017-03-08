Community rallies behind family after 2-year-old son dies of leukemia



TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Hundreds of balloons were released at Felker Park in Topeka to honor Blake Cazier, a 2-year-old boy who died from his long battle with leukemia Tuesday.

The boy’s battle has inspired thousands across the country. Blake’s father Chris Cazier says that his son was his hero.

“You know, a father and a son have a very special relationship- a special bond,” he says. “And for your son to be your hero, that says a lot about your sense of character. That says a lot about him.”

The previous weekend, Blake’s family and hundreds of people walked at Hayden High School Saturday to raise money for his medical expenses.

Blake’s Facebook page has amassed a following of more than 46,700 people from across the country.

Previous Story:

Blake Cazier is survived by his Mommy and Daddy, his brothers, sister, and many other loving family members. Learn more about how you can show your support for the family at the official “Team Blake” GoFundMe site set up on their behalf.

