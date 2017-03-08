Funeral service scheduled for Topeka teen killed in weekend shooting

By Published:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Funeral services have been set for a Topeka teen who was killed following a shooting this past weekend.

According to her obituary, 18-year-old Kianna Hodge will lie in state after 5:00 p.m. this Friday at Penwell-Gabel Mid Town Chapel where family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. A funeral service will take place Saturday at the funeral home with burial to follow in Topeka Cemetery.

Kianna had an abundance of love for her family and friends according to her obituary.

“She would go out of her way for anyone. Kianna loved singing and dancing; Everywhere she went, her music followed. All of her friends knew they could go to her for a shoulder to lean on, for advice on situations, and to get their eyebrows on fleek.  Kianna had a bright future, and was excited to begin her adult life, attend cosmetology school, and enjoy her time with her loved ones.”

To read Kianna’s full obituary CLICK HERE

