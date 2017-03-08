Josh Jackson suspended from first Big 12 Tournament game

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas Men’s Basketball Coach Bill Self has suspended freshman guard Josh Jackson for one game.

The University of Kansas Athletics reports the suspension is related to a February 2 incident that Jackson shared with Self earlier this week.

Coach Self released the following statement Wednesday morning:

“Josh was involved in an automobile incident that happened on February 2nd,” Self said, “when Josh backed into a parked car on campus and left the scene without leaving contact information. Although Josh has acknowledged his responsibility and has handled it himself, he didn’t tell me about it until Monday. He should have left his contact information at the time and notified us immediately.”

Jackson was charged last month for criminal damage to property following an incident that took place in December. READ HERE

Multiple KU players have had run-ins with the law this past year. Devonte Graham was arrested for failure to appear in court for driving with an expired tag. Carlton Bragg was granted diversion after being charged for having drug paraphernalia. Members of the team are also listed as witnesses to a teenager’s rape at the KU dorm where the players live.