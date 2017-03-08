Numerous tornadoes that hit the area March 6 have been identified

According to the National Weather Service and area emergency managers, the tornado warnings that sounded across Northeast Kansas were justified. Six EF-0 tornadoes, mostly in the 70-80mph strength range, hit the area Monday evening.

Here’s a list of the six EF-0 tornadoes that were inside the KSNT viewing area on March 6:

 

The following is the complete statement released Wednesday from the National Weather Service office in Topeka:

...NWS DAMAGE SURVEY FOR 03/06/17 TORNADO EVENT...

At 130 PM on 3/8, seven individual tornadoes have been identified from
the severe weather event on March 6, 2017. This includes one EF-1 
and six EF-0 tornadoes. Several have been verified based on visual 
confirmation while they may or may not have impacted reliable damage 
indicators. No fatalities or significant injuries have been reported 
with any of the tornadoes.

.Princeton Kansas Tornado...

RATING:                 EF-1
ESTIMATED PEAK WIND:    104 MPH
PATH LENGTH /STATUTE/:  3.3 MILES
PATH WIDTH /MAXIMUM/:   25-50 YARDS
FATALITIES:             0
INJURIES:               0

START DATE:             3/6/2017 
START TIME:             738 PM
START LOCATION:         Princeton, KS

END DATE:               3/6/2017
END TIME:               739 PM
END LOCATION:           3 miles east of Princeton, KS

SURVEY SUMMARY: A firefighter gave a first hand account of being 
impacted by the tornado in the town of Princeton, including power
flashes and rotating wind field. Damage to trees and power lines
in Princeton was reported. The tornado traveled east, impacting a
home on Nebraska Road where it was able to remove a majority of 
the roof. 0.5 miles east of Nebraska Road a barn was destroyed and
other outbuildings damaged while a nearby home only experienced
minor roof damage. The tornado likely dissipated shortly after this
point while downburst winds continued to the east where approximately
20 power poles oriented north to south along Texas road were damaged.

.Highway 177 Tornado...

RATING:                 EF-0
ESTIMATED PEAK WIND:    75 MPH
PATH LENGTH /STATUTE/:  100 YARDS
PATH WIDTH /MAXIMUM/:   25-50 YARDS
FATALITIES:             0
INJURIES:               0

START DATE:             3/6/2017 
START TIME:             535 PM
START LOCATION:         Near intersection of Interstate 70 and HWY 177

END DATE:               3/6/2017
END TIME:               535 PM
END LOCATION:           Near intersection of Interstate 70 and HWY 177

SURVEY SUMMARY: A semi truck was blown off of Highway 177 near I-70
by a tornado. Exact start and end location are uncertain due to a lack
of reliable damage indicators. Time estimated based on radar data.

.Northern Wabaunsee County Tornado...

RATING:                 EF-0
ESTIMATED PEAK WIND:    70 MPH
PATH LENGTH /STATUTE/:  Intermittent for 19 miles
PATH WIDTH /MAXIMUM/:   25-50 YARDS
FATALITIES:             0
INJURIES:               0

START DATE:             3/6/2017 
START TIME:             536 PM
START LOCATION:         3 miles south of St George, KS

END DATE:               3/6/2017
END TIME:               600 PM
END LOCATION:           1 mile southwest of St Marys, KS

SURVEY SUMMARY: This was an intermittent tornado with visual confirmation
on at least 4 separate occasions along its 19 mile track, including 3 
miles S of St George, 2 miles S of Wamego, 3 miles SW of Belvue, and SW 
of St Marys. This tornado produced minimal damage along its track. Time 
estimated based on individual reports and radar data.

.Central Pottawatomie County Tornado...

RATING:                 EF-0
ESTIMATED PEAK WIND:    70 MPH
PATH LENGTH /STATUTE/:  100 yards
PATH WIDTH /MAXIMUM/:   25-50 YARDS
FATALITIES:             0
INJURIES:               0

START DATE:             3/6/2017 
START TIME:             537 PM
START LOCATION:         3 miles north of Louisville, KS

END DATE:               3/6/2017
END TIME:               537 PM
END LOCATION:           3 miles north of Louisville, KS

SURVEY SUMMARY: Emergency management reported visual confirmation of a 
tornado at this location with no reliable damage indicators impacted. 
Time estimated based on radar data.

.Tornado North of Volland Kansas...

RATING:                 EF-0
ESTIMATED PEAK WIND:    70 MPH
PATH LENGTH /STATUTE/:  1000 YARDS
PATH WIDTH /MAXIMUM/:   25-50 YARDS
FATALITIES:             0
INJURIES:               0

START DATE:             3/6/2017 
START TIME:             537 PM
START LOCATION:         4 miles north of Volland, KS

END DATE:               3/6/2017
END TIME:               537 PM
END LOCATION:           4 miles north of Volland, KS

SURVEY SUMMARY: Video evidence of a tornado existing for at least one
minute, traveling approximately 1000 yards in that time. Start time 
and location are likely prior to those noted here, with end time and 
location likely after those noted here, but this is the period for 
which video evidence encompasses. No damage was reported with this 
tornado. Time estimated based on radar data.

.Paxico KS Tornado...

RATING:                 EF-0
ESTIMATED PEAK WIND:    77 MPH
PATH LENGTH /STATUTE/:  1.4 MILES
PATH WIDTH /MAXIMUM/:   25-50 YARDS
FATALITIES:             0
INJURIES:               0

START DATE:             3/6/2017 
START TIME:             559 PM
START LOCATION:         1 mile west of Paxico, KS

END DATE:               3/6/2017
END TIME:               559 PM
END LOCATION:           Less than 1 mile northeast of Paxico, KS

SURVEY SUMMARY: A visual confirmation of a tornado was reported 
approximately 1 mile west of Paxico slightly north of Interstate 70. 
This tornado proceeded to remove a barn roof on the northeast side of 
Paxico. Time estimated based on radar data.

.Northwest Shawnee County KS Tornado...

RATING:                 EF-0
ESTIMATED PEAK WIND:    70 MPH
PATH LENGTH /STATUTE/:  6 MILES
PATH WIDTH /MAXIMUM/:   25-50 YARDS
FATALITIES:             0
INJURIES:               0

START DATE:             3/6/2017 
START TIME:             613 PM
START LOCATION:         2 miles southeast of Rossville, KS

END DATE:               3/6/2017
END TIME:               621 PM
END LOCATION:           3 miles northeast of Silver Lake, KS

SURVEY SUMMARY: A tornado touched down approximately 2 miles 
southeast of Rossville where it overturned a center pivot
irrigation system. It proceeded to the east northeast, causing 
minor tree damage before the damage track ended 3 miles northeast
of Silver Lake.

