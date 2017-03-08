Numerous tornadoes that hit the area March 6 have been identified

According to the National Weather Service and area emergency managers, the tornado warnings that sounded across Northeast Kansas were justified. Six EF-0 tornadoes, mostly in the 70-80mph strength range, hit the area Monday evening.

Here’s a list of the six EF-0 tornadoes that were inside the KSNT viewing area on March 6:

The following is the complete statement released Wednesday from the National Weather Service office in Topeka:

...NWS DAMAGE SURVEY FOR 03/06/17 TORNADO EVENT... At 130 PM on 3/8, seven individual tornadoes have been identified from the severe weather event on March 6, 2017. This includes one EF-1 and six EF-0 tornadoes. Several have been verified based on visual confirmation while they may or may not have impacted reliable damage indicators. No fatalities or significant injuries have been reported with any of the tornadoes. .Princeton Kansas Tornado... RATING: EF-1 ESTIMATED PEAK WIND: 104 MPH PATH LENGTH /STATUTE/: 3.3 MILES PATH WIDTH /MAXIMUM/: 25-50 YARDS FATALITIES: 0 INJURIES: 0 START DATE: 3/6/2017 START TIME: 738 PM START LOCATION: Princeton, KS END DATE: 3/6/2017 END TIME: 739 PM END LOCATION: 3 miles east of Princeton, KS SURVEY SUMMARY: A firefighter gave a first hand account of being impacted by the tornado in the town of Princeton, including power flashes and rotating wind field. Damage to trees and power lines in Princeton was reported. The tornado traveled east, impacting a home on Nebraska Road where it was able to remove a majority of the roof. 0.5 miles east of Nebraska Road a barn was destroyed and other outbuildings damaged while a nearby home only experienced minor roof damage. The tornado likely dissipated shortly after this point while downburst winds continued to the east where approximately 20 power poles oriented north to south along Texas road were damaged. .Highway 177 Tornado... RATING: EF-0 ESTIMATED PEAK WIND: 75 MPH PATH LENGTH /STATUTE/: 100 YARDS PATH WIDTH /MAXIMUM/: 25-50 YARDS FATALITIES: 0 INJURIES: 0 START DATE: 3/6/2017 START TIME: 535 PM START LOCATION: Near intersection of Interstate 70 and HWY 177 END DATE: 3/6/2017 END TIME: 535 PM END LOCATION: Near intersection of Interstate 70 and HWY 177 SURVEY SUMMARY: A semi truck was blown off of Highway 177 near I-70 by a tornado. Exact start and end location are uncertain due to a lack of reliable damage indicators. Time estimated based on radar data. .Northern Wabaunsee County Tornado... RATING: EF-0 ESTIMATED PEAK WIND: 70 MPH PATH LENGTH /STATUTE/: Intermittent for 19 miles PATH WIDTH /MAXIMUM/: 25-50 YARDS FATALITIES: 0 INJURIES: 0 START DATE: 3/6/2017 START TIME: 536 PM START LOCATION: 3 miles south of St George, KS END DATE: 3/6/2017 END TIME: 600 PM END LOCATION: 1 mile southwest of St Marys, KS SURVEY SUMMARY: This was an intermittent tornado with visual confirmation on at least 4 separate occasions along its 19 mile track, including 3 miles S of St George, 2 miles S of Wamego, 3 miles SW of Belvue, and SW of St Marys. This tornado produced minimal damage along its track. Time estimated based on individual reports and radar data. .Central Pottawatomie County Tornado... RATING: EF-0 ESTIMATED PEAK WIND: 70 MPH PATH LENGTH /STATUTE/: 100 yards PATH WIDTH /MAXIMUM/: 25-50 YARDS FATALITIES: 0 INJURIES: 0 START DATE: 3/6/2017 START TIME: 537 PM START LOCATION: 3 miles north of Louisville, KS END DATE: 3/6/2017 END TIME: 537 PM END LOCATION: 3 miles north of Louisville, KS SURVEY SUMMARY: Emergency management reported visual confirmation of a tornado at this location with no reliable damage indicators impacted. Time estimated based on radar data. .Tornado North of Volland Kansas... RATING: EF-0 ESTIMATED PEAK WIND: 70 MPH PATH LENGTH /STATUTE/: 1000 YARDS PATH WIDTH /MAXIMUM/: 25-50 YARDS FATALITIES: 0 INJURIES: 0 START DATE: 3/6/2017 START TIME: 537 PM START LOCATION: 4 miles north of Volland, KS END DATE: 3/6/2017 END TIME: 537 PM END LOCATION: 4 miles north of Volland, KS SURVEY SUMMARY: Video evidence of a tornado existing for at least one minute, traveling approximately 1000 yards in that time. Start time and location are likely prior to those noted here, with end time and location likely after those noted here, but this is the period for which video evidence encompasses. No damage was reported with this tornado. Time estimated based on radar data. .Paxico KS Tornado... RATING: EF-0 ESTIMATED PEAK WIND: 77 MPH PATH LENGTH /STATUTE/: 1.4 MILES PATH WIDTH /MAXIMUM/: 25-50 YARDS FATALITIES: 0 INJURIES: 0 START DATE: 3/6/2017 START TIME: 559 PM START LOCATION: 1 mile west of Paxico, KS END DATE: 3/6/2017 END TIME: 559 PM END LOCATION: Less than 1 mile northeast of Paxico, KS SURVEY SUMMARY: A visual confirmation of a tornado was reported approximately 1 mile west of Paxico slightly north of Interstate 70. This tornado proceeded to remove a barn roof on the northeast side of Paxico. Time estimated based on radar data. .Northwest Shawnee County KS Tornado... RATING: EF-0 ESTIMATED PEAK WIND: 70 MPH PATH LENGTH /STATUTE/: 6 MILES PATH WIDTH /MAXIMUM/: 25-50 YARDS FATALITIES: 0 INJURIES: 0 START DATE: 3/6/2017 START TIME: 613 PM START LOCATION: 2 miles southeast of Rossville, KS END DATE: 3/6/2017 END TIME: 621 PM END LOCATION: 3 miles northeast of Silver Lake, KS SURVEY SUMMARY: A tornado touched down approximately 2 miles southeast of Rossville where it overturned a center pivot irrigation system. It proceeded to the east northeast, causing minor tree damage before the damage track ended 3 miles northeast of Silver Lake.