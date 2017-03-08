Riley County Police investigating bomb threat at retirement home

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Riley County Police are investigating a bomb threat Tuesday morning at a retirement home.

Officers with the Riley County Police Department filed a report for criminal threat in the 2000 block of Little Kitten Avenue. At 8:20 a.m. Tuesday, RCPD says officers listed Stoneybrook Retirement Home as the victim when they reported that an unknown suspect called the retirement home claiming to have placed three bombs outside the building.

Officers at the scene were able to quickly determine there was no danger to the facility or the community.

RCPD says no further calls have been reported at this time.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers .