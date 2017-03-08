SilverSparkle helps dress young women for prom

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — High school students get ready! Prom season is quickly approaching and the SilverSparkle organization is helping young women out with free dresses. Girls can come in and pick up a dress free of charge and get alterations if necessary. The company also helps girls with picking out jewelry and makeup for their special night. SilverSparkle Chairwoman, Jesyca Hope said they’re pushing for more dress sizes 12 and up so every young woman can come in and find exactly what they’re hoping for on prom night.

“If people are thinking about donating to SilverSparkle and they’re considering…we absolutely love like-new dresses from your closet,” Hope said. “If you’re not going to wear them again, we would love to find them a new home.”

If you’d like to drop off a gently worn or new dress for someone else to feel special in, visit SilverSparkle in Topeka at 2910 SW Oakley Topeka, KS 66614.

Hour of Operation:

Wednesdays starting March 8, 2017 4:00pm – 8:00pm

Saturdays starting March 11, 2017 9:00am – 1:00pm

Sundays starting March 12, 2017 1:00pm – 5:00pm

The program ends on Sunday, April 2, 2017 at 5:00pm