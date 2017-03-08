Topeka ready to celebrate Saint Patrick’s Day this weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The City of Topeka is all ready to celebrate Saint Patrick’s Day this upcoming weekend.

Topeka’s original Irish Fest is scheduled to take place this Saturday starting with a breakfast at 8:00 a.m. followed by a 5K Fun Run & Mile Walk at 9:00 a.m. The annual Bed Races also begin at 10am. Much of the action for these events will take place around the 8th and Jackson area.

To see the full schedule of events for this Saturday CLICK HERE

Topeka’s annual Saint Patrick’s Day Parade will take place at noon. It starts and ends at 4th and Kansas Avenue. Staging for parade entries begins at 10am

At last night’s city council meeting, parade organizers said the parade will go on as scheduled despite a weather forecast of cooler weather with the possibility of rain, ice and even a chance of snow.

Other festivities at Topeka’s Irish Fest include a beer garden, whiskey tasting, homemade Irish and American food , a Kid’s carnival, live Irish music and much more.