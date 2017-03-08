Unique house hits the market in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – There’s a new kind of house on the block in Topeka and it’s turning some heads.

Built from the ground up with handicap accessibility in mind, there’s no need to remodel or convert anything at 3304 SE Blakjack Way.

The house was built as part of a new passion project, at the hands of two builders with Prestige Living.

Their goal? To make life easier for those living with disabilities.

“It is something that has never been done in this town,” said builder Steve Gunder.

Gunder and build partner, Joyce Brown got their start building duplexes and quickly realized the community needed something that provided a stronger sense of normalcy for buyers living with a disability. A life both builders are familiar with.

Gunder was the victim of a motorcycle accident. Brown is living with multiple sclerosis.

Realtor Darin Stephens said, “from top to bottom…they’ve thought about every aspect of what it would mean to have a home designed for them and for their own personal living.”

The three bedroom home was built to provide a sense of normalcy for homeowners, who often find themselves living in a world built around them instead of for them.