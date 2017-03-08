Video: Black Hawk helicopters fight Kansas wildfires

KSNW-TV Published:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Emergency Management said a seventh Black Hawk helicopter has been deployed to help battle the fires across Kansas.

The department was able to obtain video from inside a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter fighting the Kansas wildfires on Tuesday.

They dropped about 138,000 gallons on fires near Hutchinson in Reno County, where 10,000 to 12,000 people voluntarily evacuated their homes.

New estimates indicate Kansas wildfires have burned more than 1,000 square miles, up from 625 square miles.

The Kansas Division of Emergency Management said late Tuesday that the heaviest damage is in Clark County, where 548 square miles have burned.

Another 235 square miles have burned in neighboring Comanche County.

