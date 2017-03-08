Warmer weather before weekend wash-out

We’re still tracking windy weather across Northeast Kansas. Southwest winds will easily gust over 30 mph at times today. The breezy and dry conditions still present a dangerous fire situation – even the smallest fires can spread quickly. Outdoor burning (of any kind) is NOT recommended today. Chances for rain will increase into the upcoming weekend and the winds will finally start to die down too. That means our dangerous fire weather status will significantly improve over the next several days.

Context is everything, especially this time of the year and our average high temperature is 53°. We’re still tracking a gradual warm-up through Thursday. Highs will keep warming into the 70s today AND tomorrow, before another springtime cold front slices through Northeast Kansas. We’ll watch temps drop into the 30s by Friday morning – whoa! As for the weekend, well, it’s looking a bit more seasonal (and dare we say chilly). Daytime temperatures will be trapped in the 30s. Don’t you just love March in Kansas?

You might already be wondering when our next chance for rain is expected. A couple isolated thunderstorms are possible on Thursday afternoon, but a much more significant rain (and possibly snow) event is waiting for Friday night/Saturday to arrive. Computer models seem locked in on what looks like a wash-out on Saturday. Chilly rounds of rain will move through our neck of the woods with temps in the 30s. That means wet snowflakes will mix in as early as Friday night. Saturday will easily be the coldest/wettest day of the week. There’s a lot going on this weekend too. For example, Topeka has it’s annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Saturday. We’ll continue fine-tuning the extended forecast in the coming days, but start thinking about back-up plans. And maybe that ‘plan B’ consists of packing the rain gear for the parade or any other outdoor arrangements you have. Stay tuned.

Drier skies are expected by Sunday, with seasonal temps carrying into next week. Highs will hangout around 50° through the middle of next week and outside of Saturday, the only chance for rain/snow will be a brief one on Monday. After record-breaking temperatures and springtime severe storms earlier this week, Mother Nature has hit ‘pause’ – quickly reminding us that it is still winter. In other words, we can’t find another 60/70/80° day anytime soon…

You’re already in the right place for the latest weather information across Northeast Kansas. Be sure to check back for regular forecast updates, as the weekend weather-maker gets closer. You can also download our KSNT Storm Track Weather App for free right here. It’s also available (for free) on your local mobile marketplace – Android, iPhone, etc. It’s the very best way to get an up-to-the-minute forecast on-the-go! No matter where you are, we’re always watching and always tracking!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert