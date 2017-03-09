2 Horton men arrested following pursuit

JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – Two northeast Kansas men were arrested following a pursuit Wednesday afternoon in Jackson County.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, deputies attempted to stop a southbound orange Chevy Cavalier traveling on U.S. Highway 75, south of Holton, for an alleged traffic infraction.

Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse says the vehicle continued south on U.S. 75 and then went westbound on 198th Road. The vehicle then continued south on M. Road, which is a dead end.

Morse says the vehicle then left the roadway continuing across a pasture where it became airborne and crashed in a gully causing the airbags to deploy.

The two occupants of the vehicle then fled the crash on food according to Morse. Deputies were able to take both subject into custody not far from the crash.

The alleged driver was identified as 39-year-old Jeremy Lynn Simon, of Horton and the passenger was identified as 37-year-old Curtis Simon, of Horton.

Morse says both subjects were booked into the Jackson County Jail. Jeremy Simon was booked for felony flee and eluding, reckless driving, felony interference with law enforcement, driving while suspended and possession of drug paraphernalia as well as being held on an outstanding warrant.

Curtis Simon was booked for felony interference with law enforcement.

Morse tells KSNT News that further charges may follow.

Bond on both suspects are pending at this time.