TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Health & Environment is reporting that there have been 56 mumps cases reported across Kansas as of March 4, 2017.

KDHE Susan Mosier says as we continue to see mumps cases throughout the state and region, they encourage Kansans to take precautions to prevent the spread of the disease.

“Please make sure that you and your family are up-to-date on vaccines, and stay home if you do get mumps.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 4,000 mumps cases were reported in the U.S. in 2016, and mumps outbreaks are ongoing in the nearby states of Missouri, Oklahoma and Arkansas.

KDHE says mumps is a contagious disease caused by a virus. Mumps typically starts with a few days of fever, headache, muscle aches, tiredness and loss of appetite, followed by swollen salivary glands. Mumps can occasionally cause complications, including inflammation of the testicles or ovaries, meningitis or encephalitis. Most people with mumps recover completely in a few weeks.

Anybody with symptoms of mumps should isolate themselves and call their healthcare providers. Anybody who suspects they may have mumps should stay home from work, school and any social activities.

People with mumps can spread the disease before the salivary glands begin to swell and up to five days after the swelling begins. Mumps spreads through saliva or mucus from the mouth, nose or throat. An infected person can spread the virus through the following:

 Coughing, sneezing or talking.

 Sharing items, such as cups or eating utensils, with others.

 Touching objects or surfaces with unwashed hands that are then touched by others.

In addition to staying isolated when you have mumps, you can help prevent the virus from spreading by:

 Covering your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze, and putting your used tissue in the trash can. If you don’t have a tissue, cough or sneeze into your upper sleeve or elbow, not your hands.

 Washing your hands often with soap and water.

 Avoiding sharing drinks or eating utensils.

 Disinfecting frequently touched surfaces, such as toys, doorknobs, tables and counters.