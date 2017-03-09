Big changes for the weekend, winter storm rolls in

We’re tracking the warmest day of the week – and it won’t even be close. Highs will warm into the middle/upper 70s this afternoon under ‘mostly sunny’ skies. The warm southwest winds will be back today, but they’ll be a lot lighter than they have been. Don’t expect gusts much higher than 25 mph. After today, the warmest high temperature in the extended forecast (the next seven days) is a meager 52°. Context is everything when describing temperatures, especially this time of the year. Our average high temperature is warming, seemingly by the day. It’s now up to 53°. That means after today, temps will clock in BELOW average for the better part of the next week! That’s certainly a BIG change from what we’ve been used to so far in 2017. As we’ve discussed in previous weeks, the overall weather pattern seems to be changing and it’s just now becoming more active. As Kansans, we all know how ‘up and down’ the weather can be during March, as a transitional season starts in less than two weeks! Hello spring!

Today’s southwest winds will become northerly later. We’re watching a dry cold front move through the Great Plains today. There’s still an isolated chance for a thunderstorm to pop up. The best chance for a thunderstorm will be south/east of I-35. Otherwise, we’re dry and much cooler heading into Friday. Our next BEST chance for rain (and snow) waits for Saturday. Expect highs in the middle 40s tomorrow, with ‘mostly sunny’ skies overhead.

Saturday is going to be…fun. The forecast is going to be VERY DIFFICULT as we’re dealing with the potential for a widespread wintry mix. That means rain, sleet and snow are all in the forecast for Northeast Kansas on Saturday. We realize many of you have weekend plans, but you might want to reconsider. How does wet snow and ice sound? Better yet – how about a chilly rain at 35°? Saturday is going to be a damp, dismal day. Temps will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s all day – making the best chance for snow between the pre-dawn hours and lunchtime. A couple computer models are currently arguing for some measurable snow before it changes into sleet or just plain old rain. That’s why the forecast is extremely difficult! Each precipitation type has a different impact on your personal plans. If the rain comes earlier, that means not much snow. If temps stay below freezing longer than expected – snow and ice could accumulate quickly. We’re going to be all over this storm heading into the weekend. As of right now, plan on some accumulating snow prior to lunchtime and then regular rain during the afternoon. It’s definitely worth pointing out that things will change between now and Saturday morning, so stay tuned.

It looks like the weather calms down by Sunday – temps will remain chilly, given mid-March standards. Save for a couple light snow showers on Monday, tranquil weather will prevail next week with highs eventually touching the lower 50s next Wednesday. Springtime in Kansas can give us a little bit of everything, but at least the extreme fire dangers significantly improve with much needed moisture headed our way this weekend! Stay weather aware and plan accordingly.

You’re already in the right place for the latest weather information across Northeast Kansas. Be sure to check back for regular forecast updates, as the weekend weather-maker slides in. You can also download our KSNT Storm Track Weather App for free right here. It’s also available (for free) on your local mobile marketplace – Android, iPhone, etc. It’s the very best way to get an up-to-the-minute forecast on-the-go! No matter where you are, we’re always watching and always tracking!

Have a great day!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert